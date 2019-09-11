ARVADA, Colo. — A driver was arrested after police said he hit a 10-year-old child with his vehicle near Arvada K-8 School Friday afternoon.

The Arvada Police Department (APD) said the incident happened at 58th Avenue and Dover Street. The driver went off off the roadway, onto the sidewalk, and ultimately struck the child, police said.

Drugs and/or alcohol are believed to be a factor, APD said.

According to police, the child suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

