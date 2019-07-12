MESA COUNTY, Colo — The Mesa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is investigating a possible assault of an elementary school student who was on their way to school in Grand Junction Wednesday afternoon.

According to MCSO, a student told authorities they were walking to Nisley Elementary School with their sibling Wednesday morning on 28 8/4 Road on the sidewalk.

The student reported that a man bumped into their sibling, struck the student on the backpack, then continued to walk away from them. No one was hurt, the sheriff's office said.

The student later found a rip in their backpack and found an extendable razor blade inside, according to MCSO. Another student reported what happened to a school counselor who contacted the sheriff's office.

The student described the individual who bumped into them as a white man, medium build, and about 5-foot-8-inches with short dark hair. He was also described to be wearing a large, puffy black jacket.

Authorities said they found a man matching that description on surveillance video walking in the nearby area and are asking for the public's help in identifying him.

MCSO, along with School District 51 Security, said they are still investigating to determine how the sharp object got into the student's backpack. Authorities are also trying to determine if this individual is the source of the sharp object that the student found in their backpack and whether or not a crime happened.

If you have information about this person’s identity or about this incident, you are asked to please contact the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 242-6707.

