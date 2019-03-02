AURORA, Colo. — Four juveniles are facing multiple charges after a carjacking and chase in Aurora early Sunday morning, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The incident began eight minutes after midnight when someone was carjacked at gunpoint at the 7-Eleven at 595 S. Havana St., police said. Almost two hours later, police found the carjacked vehicle.

According to law enforcement, the vehicle was at Chambers Street and Florida Avenue but did not stop. Aurora PD gave chase until the vehicle crashed at Iliff Avenue and Havana Street. The suspects got out and fled on foot but were all found and taken into custody, police said.

All four were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, APD said.

Their identities are not being released due to their age.

The group will face multiple charges, including motor vehicle theft and eluding among others, according to the Aurora Police Department.

More information is expected in this case.

