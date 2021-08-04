Police need public's help to find suspect in 18-year-old's shooting

Denver Police said they found Julian Evangelista-Short shot at West 9th Avenue and North Yates Street.

DENVER — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in Denver near West 9th Avenue and North Yates Street on Aug. 4 and police need help from the public with the investigation.

Denver Police (DPD) sent out a crime alert offering a $2,000 reward to help them solve the homicide of Julian Evangelista-Short – shot and killed at West 9th Avenue and North Yates Street.

DPD responded to the shooting on Aug. 4 near 10 a.m. and found Evangelista-Short, who was pronounced dead on the scene as a result of the shooting.

They are asking anyone with information about the homicide to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

