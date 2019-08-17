LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Police were searching for a possibly armed burglary suspect in the area of 6th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard on Saturday, according to a spokesperson for the Lakewood Police Department (LPD).

As a result of the police activity, Wadsworth Boulevard was shut down between 6th and 10th Avenues, according to LPD.

Two other suspects from the burglary, which occurred earlier Saturday in Denver, were in custody.

The suspects were wanted in connection with the burglary of a residence in the 9000 block of West Layton Avenue in Denver that happened just before 7 a.m. Saturday, according to the Denver Police Department (DPD). Electronics were taken from the home, according to Denver police.

A few hours later, the suspects were spotted in a vehicle in Lakewood near 6th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard, according to LPD. Two of them, a man and a woman, were taken into custody, according to police. The third suspect ran from the vehicle and has not yet been located.

No description of the suspect who said was possibly armed is available, according to LPD.

"We don't know exactly where the suspect is. We do believe he's in this general area, this neighborhood," said Louis Strube, a spokesperson for LPD. "We've asked them to stay inside. Avoid the area if you are not at home. "

A reverse notification was sent out to the neighborhood that is accessed by Broadview Street just off Wadsworth Boulevard.

Officers from Lakewood and Denver, and deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, were assisting with the search for the man.

