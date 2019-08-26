DENVER — Denver Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left a man dead near 28th Avenue and North High Street earlier this week.

At about 1:19 a.m. Monday, Denver Police sent a tweet about the incident, reporting that the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition. About an hour later, an update from police confirmed that the man had been pronounced dead at the hospital.

In a Crime Stoppers alert distributed Wednesday, Denver Police said that the victim in the shooting was Mark Duckworth, 21.

Police have not released any information on a suspect or a potential motive.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

