Man who pulled over deputy while impersonating officer pleads guilty

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A man who pulled over an off-duty sheriff's deputy while pretending to be a police officer pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

Officers from the Brighton Police Department responded around 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 3, to a report of a police impersonator on I-76 between Bridge Street and Bromley Lane.

The off-duty Adams County Sheriff's deputy said he was driving his personal car when someone attempted to stop him by activating blue and red lights on their vehicle.

The driver, later identified as Jose Roberto Flores Ortiz of Commerce City, then started brake-checking the off-duty officer and forced him to the side of the road, police said.

Flores Ortiz got out of the car wearing a shirt that said "security" and approached the deputy with a silver badge in his hand, police said.

Responding officers discovered Flores Ortiz was under the influence of alcohol with guns inside his vehicle, according to the arrest report.

In Adams County District Court on Tuesday, Flores Ortiz pleaded guilty to impersonating a police officer and DUI. All other counts will be dismissed once the deal is formally accepted at sentencing, which is set for July 18.

