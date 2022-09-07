Suspected police impersonator arrested after pulling over officer

Brighton Police Department is seeking more information after the suspect pulled over an off-duty officer on I-76, Brighton Police Department said.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Brighton Police Department is seeking more information on a possible police impersonator that attempted to stop an off-duty officer on Saturday.

Officers responded around 3:15 p.m. to a report of a police impersonator on I-76 between Bridge Street and Bromley Lane.

The off-duty officer said he was driving his personal car when the vehicle pictured below attempted to stop the officer by activating blue and red lights, police said.

The driver then started break-checking the officer and forced him to the side of the road.



The driver exited the vehicle wearing a shirt that said "security" and approached the officer with a silver badge in his hand, according to police.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and booked into Adams County Jail on suspicion of impersonating a peace officer.

Anyone who may have come into contact with the suspect is asked to contact Brighton Police Department at 303-288-1535 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

"As a reminder, official law enforcement vehicles come in many different sizes and shapes," police said. "If you ever have a question about an unmarked vehicle pulling you over, please put your hazards on, continue at a safe speed, and call 9-1-1 to confirm the identity of the vehicle."

