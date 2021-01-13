Telephone scam involving police impersonator reported in Commerce City

Commerce City Police has received several reports about a person posing as a city police sergeant.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police in Commerce City are warning people not to fall for a telephone scam involving someone impersonating a city police sergeant and asking for money.

After several reports about the telephone scam came into the Commerce City Police Department (CCPD) they put out the warning to residents on Tuesday.

According to CCPD, the caller tells people there is a warrant out for their arrest and then requests for the person to send money. Police said it's a scam, the caller is not a police officer.

In a news release CCPD said they "will never solicit money, gift cards or payment over the phone."

CCPD put out the warning as a reminder that law enforcement will never call you to tell you have a warrant for your arrest and demand money.

Police remind residents that if they receive a call of this nature to never give out any personal financial identifying information, do not send them money or gift cards and hang up on the caller.

If you are a victim of this scheme and suffered any financial loss, please contact your local police department or the CCPD dispatch center non-emergency number 303-288-1535.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.