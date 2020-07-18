4 stabbed, 1 dead following incident at Shotgun Willie's

The strip club is located at 490 S. Colorado Blvd. in Glendale.

GLENDALE, Colo. — Four people were stabbed and one person was killed following an incident at Shotgun Willie's in Glendale, according to the Glendale Police Department (GPD).

One of the stabbing victims is a security guard at the popular strip club, and that security guard shot and killed the suspect, GPD said.

All four victims were taken to the hospital and there is no word yet on their conditions, police said.

> This story is developing; 9NEWS will update it as more information comes available.

Video below: RAW: Police respond to stabbing, shooting at Shotgun Willies. (Courtesy: @brycecorcoran via Twitter)

In May 2019, a man, identified as 48-year-old Randall Wright, was killed following an fight at the strip club. The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office later announced it would not file charges in the case, citing the lack of evidence.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.