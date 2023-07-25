Police seek information on assault, kidnapping caught on camera

Aurora Police said a suspect was filmed slapping someone and forcing her into a car.

AURORA, Colo. — After witness video captured a "suspicious incident" in a shopping center parking lot, Aurora police discovered additional store surveillance video and said they are now investigating it as an assault and kidnapping.

"Investigators obtained new surveillance video, which shows one of the suspects slapping the victim in the face before pulling her over to the Nissan SUV and ultimately placing her into the backseat of the Mercedes Benz," police said in a news release.

Police said they found a witness who said they "overheard the victim asking an unknown person for help because the suspect had been assaulting her."

Police released this photo of the victim.

They said the new surveillance video gives a different angle of the assault. It shows the victim arrive at the shopping center in the Nissan SUV.

Police said the driver of the Nissan is associated with the victim, but not involved in a crime.

Police said they first became aware of the "suspicious incident" after receiving witness video from around 8:45 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Cornerstar Shopping Center on Briarwood Circle near South Chambers Way.

Police said video shows four males drive a black Mercedes Benz sedan into the shopping center parking lot and wait by the Nissan SUV. One person then gets out of the sedan and walks toward two females in the parking lot.

The videos show a male take one of the females by the arm, walk her over to the Nissan for a moment as they look inside the car and talk, then pull her over to the Mercedes, put her in the back seat and drive away.

The other female is left standing in the parking lot by herself as she records video on her cell phone of the Mercedes driving off.

It's not clear from the video how old the people involved are.

Police are asking for information from the public to help them identify the people in the video to make sure everyone involved is safe. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Troy Raines at 303-739-6068.

> View the witness video posted on Aurora Police's YouTube channel: