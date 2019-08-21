GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) said officers are is investigating the attempted kidnapping of a 12-year-old girl.

Officers were dispatched to a report of an attempted kidnapping that allegedly took place in the area of the Grand Avenue Bridge at 5:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, according to GJPD.

GJPD said initial details indicate that the victim, a 12-year-old girl, was walking home from Redlands Middle School after missing the bus.

Police said the victim was walking on a bike path underneath the Grand Avenue Bridge when she was allegedly approached from behind by a person she described as a Hispanic male in his 60s, average build and average height, with a white mustache and wearing a green and gray hat and blue jeans.

The victim said the male grabbed her from behind and attempted to pull her off the path, but the victim was able to escape and run home. The victim also stated the male suspect was holding a handgun at the time of the incident.

The victim was not physically injured, according to GJPD. There are no identified suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Grand Junction Police Department's non-emergency dispatch line at 970-242-6707 (reference case number 19-48048).

