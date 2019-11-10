AURORA, Colo. — Aurora and Denver Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place late Thursday night.

At about 11:30 p.m., police were called out to the 1500 block of South Bahama Circle in Aurora, according to a news release from Aurora Police.

Officers were called to the scene for a report of an assault when they saw an armed man, according to the release.

Police said that one officer opened fire, striking the man. The suspect was then taken to an area hospital, and the extent of his injuries were not known at the time of the release.

Denver Police was called in to investigate the shooting in accordance with Senate Bill 15-219. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be given to the District Attorney's Office for review.

Anyone who may have witnessed this shooting is asked to contact Agent Jaime Krieger at 303-739-6113.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS