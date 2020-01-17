AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police (APD) are investigating a homicide that took place early Friday morning near the intersection of East 17th Avenue and Iola Street in northwest Aurora.

At about 12:20 a.m., officers were called out for a report of a gunshot and a person laying in the street. Upon arrival, they found a male with a gunshot wound, according to a release from Officer Anthony Camacho.

Officers tried to revive the victim but were unsuccessful and he was declared dead at the scene, according to the release.

Officer Camacho told 9NEWS that police have not determined if the victim was a juvenile or an adult.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time and ask anyone who may have information about this case to call Agent W. Miller at 303-739-6117.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Anyone with information leading to an arrest is eligible for a reward up to $2,000.

This story will be updated once more information is available.

