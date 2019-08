LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Police are investigating a shooting outside a Walmart in Lakewood that sent one person to the hospital.

Lakewood police said a man was shot in the parking lot of the Walmart at Wadsworth Boulevard and West 4th Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

He was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, police said.

No suspect information has been released.

This is a developing story.