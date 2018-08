Denver police opened a homicide investigation after a man was pronounced dead in southeast Denver Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers are on scene in the 10700 block of E. Dartmouth Avenue investigating after a victim was pronounced dead there.

No suspect information is available at this time; nor is any other information available about this active investigation.

ALERT: Officers are investigating a homicide in the 10700 Block of E Dartmouth Ave. One male victim has been pronounced. This remains an active investigation. No suspect info available. No further information available at this time. pic.twitter.com/yGcudDQA1d — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 22, 2018

