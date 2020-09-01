DENVER — Denver police are investigating an armed robbery at a Denver marijuana dispensary Wednesday night.

The robbery happened at the Lightshade marijuana dispensary in the 300 block of South Dayton Street near East Alameda Avenue.

There was possibly a gunshot fired, according to police, but no injuries have been reported.

Police did not have information on any suspects.

Seven other marijuana dispensaries around Denver, Aurora and Glendale have been robbed in recent months.

Police said they believe the same group of armed and hooded thieves is responsible for all of those robberies.

They have not connected this most recent robbery to that string.

