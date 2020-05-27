Police investigating burglary at State Capitol

There have not been any arrests and investigators are working to develop suspect information and confirm details about what occurred, Denver Police said.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a burglary at the State Capitol that happened about 5 p.m. Saturday.

There have not been any arrests and investigators are working to develop suspect information and confirm details about what occurred, DPD said.

DPD said the burglars broke in at around 5 p.m. and left the building at 7:22 p.m.

It's not clear what the suspects stole or how they were able to break into the building.

