DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Police are investigating a death at an apartment complex near Park Meadows Mall.

Deputies were called to the apartment on Park Meadows Drive for a disturbance, according to a tweet from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

At some point, the tweet says the situation "turned into a death investigation."

A suspect is in custody, police said.

The Sheriff's Office is asking people to avoid the area, but said there is no threat to the community.

There's no word on how the victim died.

