Denver police are investigating the death of a person at East Hampden Avenue and South Monaco Parkway in Denver Friday night.

Officers responded to the area around 7:30 p.m. and shut down S. Monaco Pkwy for about 30 minutes, according to a tweet by the department.

Pictures showed a heavy police presence in the area. It's not clear why police were called to the intersection.

According to John White with the Denver Police Department, an officer responding to the scene was involved in a minor accident but was not injured.

People who were shopping at nearby businesses told 9NEWS they were asked to stay inside.

A tweet from Denver police later said one person was pronounced dead at that scene.

There is no word on that person's identity or how they died.