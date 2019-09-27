DENVER — A woman found dead early Friday morning at a home in the Speer neighborhood has been identified as 43-year-old Michelle Jacobson, according to the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

Micah Kimball, 43, has since been arrested for first-degree murder in relation to a suspected domestic violence incident, according to police.

Officers responded to a home on South Pennsylvania Street between East Ellsworth and East Bayaud avenues just after midnight Friday.

Jacobson was found in a bedroom with a gunshot wound to her head and was declared dead after being transported to the hospital, according to the arrest affidavit for Kimball.

Body-worn camera footage from the responding officers shows the victim lying flat on her back on the bed with a handgun lying on her open left hand despite her being right-handed, the affidavit says.

A witness told officers that the woman was heard screaming for help and crying prior to them being called on-scene, the affidavit says.

A witness also told detectives she heard "loud banging, like someone hitting a wall, a male voice and a female crying," according to the affidavit.

The affidavit also says a witness told investigators she saw Jacobson and Kimball enter a shed in the backyard and heard Jacobson screaming and sobbing — prompting the witness to call 911.

