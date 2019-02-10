A family in Denver is mourning the loss of a woman whose death is being investigated as domestic violence.

Last Thursday, Denver Police were dispatched to a home off Pennsylvania Street and Ellsworth Avenue, according to an arrest affidavit.

When they got there, police said they found Michelle Jacobson lying on her back with a gunshot wound to her head.

The affidavit says body-cam footage showed a handgun on her left hand, despite her being right-handed.

Witnesses reported hearing screaming for help, crying and banging, like someone hitting a wall, the affidavit says.

Micah Kimball was arrested for domestic violence. It's not clear what the exact relationship was between him and Jacobson.

October 1 is the beginning of National Domestic Violence Awareness month.

Denver Police and other city leaders held an event Tuesday to shed light on cases like these.

One of the biggest messages was, if you see something, say something.

Jacobson's specific cause of death is still under investigation.

