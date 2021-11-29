Man dies several days after being shot in Aurora

A man who was shot in a parking lot on Iliff Avenue in Aurora on Nov. 22 has died of his injuries.

Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Nov. 22 in the parking lot of a shopping center at 10720 E. Iliff Ave. That's just east of the intersection with Havana Street. The victim was shot in the abdomen, according to police. At the time, police said he was expected to survive.

Police said the victim died of his injuries on Saturday. His death has been ruled a homicide, they said. His name has not yet been released.

Police are working to determine what led up to the shooting. They said no suspect information is currently available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

