MEAD, Colo. — A fight along the interstate led to a man's death Sunday night.

Mead Police said they were called just after 7:30 p.m. about two men fighting on the shoulder of southbound Interstate 25 near mile marker 248.

Police said they arrived and found a 62-year-old man lying on the ground, unconscious.

Officers began performing CPR until medical personnel arrived, according to a Mead Police news release.

The 62-year-old was taken to Medical Center of the Rockies and was pronounced dead.

The Weld County coroner has not yet identified the man.

Police said the victim and the other man involved were in separate vehicles and didn't know one another.

The other man involved is 33 years old, according to police.

The younger man was detained by police, but later released pending possible charges, Mead PD said.

Police did not release the man's name since he wasn't arrested.

Police said some other drivers witnessed the fight and gave statements to investigators.

Anyone who may have seen what led up to the altercation is asked to call Mead Police at 970-350-9600.

