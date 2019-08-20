DENVER — Denver Police are investigating the Sunday night non-fatal stabbing of an Adams County judge.

The stabbing happened at 12th Avenue and Dexter Street, DPD tweeted.

Rob McCallum, public information officer for the Colorado Judicial Department confirmed Magistrate David Blackett, Division D1, Brighton, was the victim of a stabbing over the weekend and is being treated at a local hospital.

There have been no arrests and the investigation remains open, DPD said.

RELATED: 2 men stabbed to death at Lakewood's Belmar Park

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS