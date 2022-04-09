Police looking for man accused of sexually assaulted juvenile at Aurora park

Police said the incident happened at the Aurora Sports Park located at 19300 E. Colfax Ave.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is looking for the man accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile at the Aurora Sports Park on March 24.

Police said the incident happened around 8 p.m. at the sports park located at 19300 E. Colfax Ave. APD said it is alleged that an adult male had inappropriate sexual contact with a juvenile in a public restroom.

ADP said in a news release that the incident was reported days later on March 29 and that's when the Crimes Against Children Unit began investigating the incident.

Police said the suspect can be described as a light-skinned black male, with a thin build, approximately 5’9” in height, and has short hair. It is believed that he has a tattoo on his forearm that reads either "Thug Life” or “Young Life."

APD said during the investigation they also learned of a similar incident at the same park back in November 2021, but that incident was never reported.

The police department said that this is an active investigation and no other information can be released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

