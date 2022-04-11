Fort Collins Police conducting investigation after 6-year-old boy found dead from apparent gunshot wound

FCPS said it happened in a home in the 1200 block of East Lincoln Avenue on Sunday.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a 6-year-old boy on Sunday.

According to FCPS, authorities responded to a call from a home in the 1200 block of East Lincoln Avenue on Sunday at 6:22 p.m. The caller reported that a child in the home had just shot himself, FCPS said.

FCPS said that when officers and medical crews arrived, within minutes according to the release, they found a 6-year-old boy who had injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, FCPS said.

FCPS said preliminary findings indicated the shooting may have been accidental.

The Larimer County Coroner will determine the official cause of death and the boy's name will be released at a later time, FCPS said.

"Tragic events like this have a lasting impact on everyone involved, including family, friends, and first responders. Words cannot begin to express the depth of our condolences for this devastating loss of a young life," Chief Jeff Swoboda said in the press release. "We will provide an update at the conclusion of the investigation. In the meantime, please keep everyone who's grieving in your thoughts and prayers."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matt Schuh at 970-416-8043.

