DENVER — Police are investigating the shooting death of a juvenile in northeast Denver.

According to a tweet Saturday morning from the Denver Police Department (DPD), officers were conducting a death investigation at Green Valley Ranch West Park.

DPD later tweeted that it was a homicide investigation, and that investigators were working on developing more information.

Saturday evening, the department tweeted that the victim was a juvenile male who had died as the result of a shooting. Investigators were still working to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.

Police said anyone with info about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.