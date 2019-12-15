AURORA, Colo. — Police are investigating the shooting of a juvenile Saturday night near Aurora Town Center.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) said the shooting happened in the area of Alameda Avenue and Sable Street. The victim was uncooperative with authorities and would not tell them who shot him or what happened, police said.

Authorities said they think the shooting could be gang-related. The mall remained open at the time of the incident.

On Sunday, Aurora police said it was still unknown whether the victim shot himself by accident or whether he was shot by someone else.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Aurora police.

