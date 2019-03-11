LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood Police Department (LPD) detectives are conducting an investigation after a woman was found dead inside a motel.

According to a release from LPD, officers responded to reports of a female found dead at the Chalet Motel at 6051 West Alameda Avenue at around 3:15 a.m. Saturday.

The woman has been identified as 32-year-old Rotasha Pryor-Thomas.

LPD is calling it a suspicious death investigation. They're asking anyone with information about the case to call their tip line at 303-763-6800.