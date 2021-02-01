2 deputies injured during standoff in Pueblo West, suspect in custody

The suspect is said by police to be knowledgeable about explosives.

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says two of its deputies are recovering after a standoff on Friday afternoon in Pueblo West. The suspect is now in custody.

Officials say deputies first tried to contact the suspect on Friday morning in the 1000 block of Tenderfoot Lane. The suspect, who was previously known to law enforcement, had been making threats against the Tennessee State Patrol and the capitol building in Tennessee.

The sheriff's office says authorities in Tennessee asked Pueblo deputies to check on the suspect. After no response during the first attempt, a sergeant and a deputy went out a second time around 3:20 p.m. to contact the individual.

When they arrived, deputies say they were immediately under fire and suffered some injuries. One of the deputies was shot in the head and the other was shot in the left shoulder. Both deputies are expected to make a full recovery.

The SWAT unit was called because officials were not sure if there were more people in the house. Deputies fired one round of a non-lethal weapon and were able to neutralize the suspect, taking him into custody with no injuries.

A spokesperson for PCSO said the suspect had never been known to act violently against deputies. The suspect has a history of mental illness and alcohol may have contributed to this violent encounter, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies say the suspect, Eddie Lovins, is a veteran and believed to be knowledgeable about explosives. The Pueblo Metro Bomb Squad is securing the parameter and obtaining a warrant to search the home. Deputies will first use a robot to inspect the inside of the house for explosives.

Nearby residents have been told to shelter in place as the bomb squad investigates the suspect's claims that his home is "wired."

