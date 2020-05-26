Denver Police looking for suspects in Tuesday morning smash and grab

Police are looking for suspects in a smash and grab burglary at a Denver dispensary.

DENVER — Police are investigating an early morning smash and grab that took place at the Medicine Man Denver Dispensary on Tuesday.

According to Denver Police spokesperson Jay Casillas, police got a call around 4:16 a.m. for a reported smash and grab burglary at 4750 Nome St. in the Montbello neighborhood.

Police found a "rolling door" had been damaged by a vehicle during the burglary, according to Casillas. There was no structural damage done to the building.

The suspects took items from inside the dispensary and left, according to Casillas.

Casillas told 9NEWS that it is unknown how many suspects were involved in this incident and police had no suspects in custody.

There is no suspect description at this time. Police officers were on scene at the Medicine Man dispensary early Tuesday morning, conducting their investigation.