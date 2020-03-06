Police looking for 3 suspects in assault at Aurora Target store

A victim had broken bones from an assault after she asked a group to observe social distancing, Aurora Police said.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is looking for three suspects involved in a May 8 assault at a Target store that resulted in serious bodily injury.

APD said around 7:30 p.m. May 8, three people went to the Target store near the intersection of Alameda Avenue and Sable Boulevard across from the Town Center at Aurora.

While there, another shopper asked them to observe social distancing after they bumped into her, APD said. The three suspects began to yell at the woman and threw a box of tissue at her head. They then knocked the victim to the ground and continued to assault her ultimately causing broken bones, APD said. They fled the area in maroon SUV.

The suspects are described as:

Hispanic male, 18-20 years old, 6 feet tall and 150 pounds

Hispanic female, 25-30 years old, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 140 pounds

Hispanic female, 20-25 years old, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 120 pounds

If anyone has information about this incident or recognizes the suspects, call Officer J. McCormack 303-739-6112.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information about a crime call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

