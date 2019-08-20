BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Broomfield Police about 4:15 p.m. Monday were notified of an attempted abduction on Whitney Circle, near 144th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard in the Broadlands Neighborhood, the department said in a release.

A young teenager told officers she was walking home from school when a man got out of a parked pickup truck and attempted to physically push her inside, the release says. The girl was able to escape and ran to safety.

The suspect's vehicle is a dark-colored pickup truck with a crew cab. The suspect is described as:

white male

30-40 years old

average build

average height

The truck appears to be a 2010 Dodge Ram 1500 with possible aftermarket wheels and what appears to be a missing center cap from the rear passenger side wheel police said of the image of the vehicle.

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call 911.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Vince Lopez at 720-887-5249.

