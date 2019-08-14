DENVER — Denver police are looking for any information about a hit-and-run crash that injured a juvenile riding a bicycle last month.

The crash occurred just after 8 p.m., July 24 near 19001 East 58th Ave, police said.

Witnesses stated a tan or brown Jeep Liberty struck a juvenile male that was riding a bicycle. The driver of the Jeep, described as a taller Hispanic male with short hair and a goatee, carried the juvenile home then left the scene, police said. The juvenile sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

