AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police have arrested a suspect and residents at the Heather Ridge Apartment Complex are free to come and go after they were asked to shelter in place for a short time Monday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the department, the suspect might have fired a gun into the air at the complex around 3:45, which is located in the 2300 block of South Vaughn Way. That is near the intersection of East Iliff Avenue and Interstate 225.

Just before 5 p.m., police said the suspect had been taken into custody and there was no longer a threat to the community.

