DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is asking for help in identifying suspects wanted in connection with a Feb. 5 aggravated robbery.

The incident occurred just after noon at a business in the area of West Alameda Avenue and South Federal Boulevard. The suspects fled in a grey BMW sedan, DPD said.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

Denver Police Department

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

