DENVER — Authorities are looking for suspects in a deadly shooting in Denver and two robberies in Wyoming and Utah.

According to a release from Denver police, officers responded to the 1500 block of North Perry Street on a report of a possible carjacking and shots fired just before 2 a.m. Friday. Those officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died later at a hospital. His name has not been released.

The victim's 2015 Cadillac sedan with Colorado license plate number 208-QON was taken by an unknown person.

Police believe the man on the right pictured above and the woman pictured below were involved in the shooting.

The Cheyenne, Wyoming Police Department said just after 4 a.m. Friday, two men walked into a Loaf 'N Jug store and one of them fired two rounds from a handgun. They then stole cash and merchandise before leaving. No one was hurt. A woman with them stayed outside in a black Cadillac sedan.

The Summit County, Utah Sheriff's Office said just after 10 a.m. that same day, a Wells Fargo bank in Park City was robbed by two men (both pictured above), one of whom showed a handgun. No one was hurt in that robbery, either. Their car was a 2015 Cadillac sedan with the same license plate number as the one stolen from Denver. A woman (pictured above) was also with them, but her role is unknown.

Cheyenne police said they have confirmed that the men from the Utah robbery were the same ones who committed the Cheyenne robbery.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Denver police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 720-913-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

