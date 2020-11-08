Police looking for vehicle involved in Denver hit-and-run seriously injuring a pedestrian

DPD is looking for a 2014 white Dodge Ram 1500 with the license plate ABS-X81.

DENVER — Police are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash Monday night that caused serious injuries to a pedestrian,

The Denver Police Department (DPD) said the incident happened at Mississippi Avenue and Shoshone Street which is west of Interstate 25 near the Athmar Park neighborhood.

DPD is looking for a 2014 white Dodge Ram 1500 with the license plate ABS-X81.

#TRAFFIC #Headsup #Denver Please help #DPD find the vehicle associated with a Serious Injury auto/pedestrian Hit & Run @ Mississippi & Shoshone St. We are looking for a 2014, White Dodge Ram 1500; Plate# ABSX81. Call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 with any info! pic.twitter.com/S41IDgarj7 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 11, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or by visiting metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.