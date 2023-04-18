Police: Man accused of sexually assaulting woman he met on dating app

Police said there may be additional victims.

DENVER — A man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman he met on a dating app in Denver, and police believe there may be additional victims.

Police said Stephen Matthews, 35, was arrested March 22 on charges of sexual assault – victim helpless; sexual assault – no consent; and sexual assault – victim incapable of appraising condition.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim had met Matthews on the dating app Hinge. The alleged assault happened at his home on Jan. 29, after the two had gone to brunch.

Matthews was released from jail March 23 after posting $50,000 bond, according to court records. His next court appearance is set for May 15.

Police said investigators "have received subsequent information indicating that there may have been other incidents involving Matthews."

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim learned that her mother's friend "had a date with Stephen a couple of years ago and had a similar experience," so she decided to move forward with the police investigation.

Anyone who believes that they may have been a victim of Matthews is encouraged to call the Denver Police Sex Crimes Unit at 720-913-6040.

