GREENWOOD VILLAGE — A man is in custody after Greenwood Village police say he displayed a gun, prompting the evacuation of nearby businesses.

According to a news release, officers responded to a report of two suspicious males that were seen rummaging through a vehicle in the parking lot of the Home Depot on E. Arapahoe Rd, east of I-25, just before 9:30 Saturday morning. Officers later found the vehicle had been stolen out of Parker.

The men ran off when police tried to contact them, and officers went after them on foot. At around 9:45, officers caught up with one of the men outside some nearby office buildings on S. Dayton St.

Police say that's when the man, later identified as 28-year-old Matthew Johnathan Trujillo of Castle Rock, displayed a gun and pointed it at his head. Officers surrounded the area and evacuated all of the businesses in the area, then began negotiations with him.

At 11:45 a.m., Trujillo surrendered to officers. He was medically examined, then taken into custody. Charges are pending. The other man was never contacted or identified.

© 2018 KUSA-TV