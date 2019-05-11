DENVER — The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force and the Denver Police Department (DPD) are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of robbing a bank last week.

The robbery occurred at First Bank located at 3801 Federal Blvd. in Denver on Nov. 1 just after 5:30 p.m., according to a crime alert from DPD.

The suspect approached a teller, presented a note and verbally demanded money before fleeing the area, the alert says. Police have not said how much money he made off with.

The suspect is described as a black male who is 35-40 years old. He’s about 6 feet tall, has a thin build and appeared to be wearing a fake nose and make-up, DPD said.

He was wearing a dark-colored winter jacket and a dark-colored hat during the robbery, according to police.

Suspect accused of robbing First Bank at 3801 Federal Boulevard

DPD

Bank robbery is punishable by up to a 20-year prison sentence for each offense and increases if a dangerous weapon is used to commission the crime, according to DPD.

The FBI has asked the public to be on the lookout for anyone matching the suspect's description and to be aware of anyone who might have recently changed spending habits or discussed coming into money suddenly.

Anyone with information on the crime or suspect is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171.

