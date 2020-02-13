DENVER — A former Red Rocks Community College police officer, David Delaney, 29, was sentenced to serve 120 months (10 years) in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release for possessing images of child pornography and child sex abuse.

That's according to United States Attorney Jason R. Dunn, who said the sentence also ordered Delaney to pay $3,000 in restitution to a victim of his crime.

In June 2018, law enforcement from four Colorado agencies independently discovered Delaney’s computer offering child pornography for distribution online via a file-sharing program. Each of these officers downloaded files from Delaney’s computer and confirmed that the files were images and videos of child exploitation, including many graphic videos of child sexual assaults.

Police used search warrants to examine Delaney's computer while he was traveling internationally. They seized electronic media, including an SD photo card that was hidden in his bedroom.

Authorities said the photos on the card revealed a deleted folder with traces of video that showed the sexual assault of a minor girl. They also found pictures of Delaney and a child, along with notes and mementos involving him and the child.

Further investigation showed that Delaney had access to other children and during the sentencing hearing, the court found that Delaney had been involved in the sexual abuse of another child and grooming other child victims.

“These actions are reprehensible,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn. “As a police officer, the defendant took an oath to uphold the law. Today, the law was upheld, and this defendant is held to account.”

In September 2018, Delaney was taken into custody by Golden Police for alleged sexual exploitation just before he tried to board a plane to leave the country. He was out on a $60,000 bond and was awaiting a GPS tracking device when he was arrested before he left for Taiwan.

“Plain and simple, this criminal’s disgusting actions stripped these victims of their innocence and dignity,” said Steven Cagen, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations, Denver. “HSI special agents are highly skilled and trained to use the most advanced technology available to locate, identify and investigate these criminals. We aggressively work with community members and our law enforcement partners to rescue these innocent children and prosecute their exploiters.”

