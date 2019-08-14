AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police on Tuesday released an age progression photo of what missing teen Lashaya Stine might look like now.

Stine was 16 when she was last seen a little more than three years ago. She had plans for college and a career as a nurse, according to her mother Sabrina Jones.

“It’s really hard. Some days are better than others. Some days you wake up and you know you can get through the day. You’re like, ‘We’re going to find her. I know we’re going to find her,’” Jones said when she spoke with us last year. “And then there’s those days where you don’t even know if she’s even alive.”

On Tuesday, Aurora police posted a photo on their Facebook page that is a digitally created age progression photo showing what Stine might look like now at the age of 19.

An age-progression photo of Lashaya Stine showing what she might look like today at age 19.

Stine was last seen about 2:30 a.m. on July 15, 2016, near East Montview Boulevard and North Peoria Street in northwest Aurora. Police released the video below, which shows the last time anyone saw or heard from her.

She’s approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 150 pounds with long black hair, brown eyes and has a quarter-sized round scar on her chest.

Aurora police, the FBI – Federal Bureau of Investigation and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers are continuing to seek assistance from the public in the case.

Lashaya Nae Stine was last seen at 2:30 a.m. in the area of East Montview Boulevard and Peoria Street in northwest Aurora.

“The reality is folks, we know somebody out there knows something,” Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz said in a video last year. “And whatever it is they know, it may seem insignificant to them, but that little insignificant piece may be just the thing we need to find Lashaya.”

Anyone Having Information can call the APD Crimes Against Children tip line at 303-739-6164 or remain anonymous by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters are eligible for a special reward of up to $15,000.

