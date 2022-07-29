Police release timeline from response to shooting in Loveland home that killed 2

A woman and a teenager were killed in the shooting on Pavo Court Thursday. The accused killer later took his own life.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOVELAND, Colo. — The Loveland Police Department (LPD) has released a detailed sequence of events from their response to a shooting that left a woman and a teenager dead.

Dispatchers received a call at 2:21 p.m. Thursday from a 12-year-old at the home on Pavo Court indicating their mother had been shot.

Two minutes later, 911 received a call from a 14-year-old reporting that there had been a shooting.

Officers arrived five minutes after the first call and encountered the 14-year-old caller as well as a 16-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds. They pulled the 16-year-old away from the doorway and began lifesaving efforts.

Additional officers arrived a few minutes later, several of whom were also SWAT team members. A contact team was posted at the front door, and officers began giving verbal announcements to anyone in the home to come out.

At 2:30 p.m., two patrol officers approached the back of the home and saw a 2-year-old in the yard. One of the officers made contact with the 2-year-old and then jumped the fence to secure the child while the other officer provided cover. The child was then handed over to a sergeant and was safely removed.

At 2:32 p.m., the team at the front of the home learned of another child and went inside to find a 5-year-old standing at the top of the stairway. The child was safely removed from the home.

911 provided an update that the 12-year-old caller was hiding in a lower level bedroom closet and said the suspect may still be in the home. SWAT and patrol officers formed a second contact team in the back of the home and rescued the 12-year-old safely.

The contact team continued their search and found a 41-year-old woman who was deceased. The team continued to clear the home and did not find the suspect.

The suspect's phone signal was located in the Erie area, police said. LPD detectives coordinated with the Erie Police Department (EPD) and surrounding agencies, who saturated the area.

Around that time, a citizen in the area spotted a man carrying a long gun and reported it to EPD. Officers were dispatched to the area, along with Denver Police Department helicopter Air 1.

Air 1 located the suspect and gave updates on his location to responding officers, confirming he was armed with a long gun and pointing it at himself.

At 5:13 p.m., Air 1 reported the suspect had shot himself and was down.

Boulder County SWAT coordinated a contact team with an armored rescue vehicle and declared the suspect deceased. LPD identified 49-year-old Javier Acevedo as a possible suspect Thursday, but the suspect will be officially identified by the Weld County Coroner's Office.