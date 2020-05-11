Body found inside burned car in Lake County

A four-door sedan was burned and the identity of the body found inside is unknown, police said.

LEADVILLE, Colo. — A body was found inside a car that was engulfed in flames near Leadville Wednesday morning, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office (LCSO).

LCSO, along with local fire rescue crews, were called to the scene on Highway 91 near mile marker 8.5, located near the turn off for the Climax Mine at 7:15 a.m.

Fire officials describe finding a four-door sedan "engulfed in flames" along the shoulder of the highway, according to the LCSO press release.

Further investigation of the fire led to the discovery of a body that has yet to be identified, said LCSO.

The sheriff's office added that the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and district attorney's office are helping on the investigation and more information will be released when it's available.

