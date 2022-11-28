Police respond to man barricaded in Boulder home

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder police are responding to a man barricaded inside a home Monday night.
Police are working in the 3300-block of Broadway, near the intersection with Iris Avenue.
Police said in a tweet at 10:12 p.m. that the scene is "very active" and more information would be released shortly.
This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.