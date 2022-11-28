Police respond to man barricaded in Boulder home

Police are working in the 3300-block of Broadway, near the intersection with Iris Avenue.

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder police are responding to a man barricaded inside a home Monday night.

Police are working in the 3300-block of Broadway, near the intersection with Iris Avenue.

Police said in a tweet at 10:12 p.m. that the scene is "very active" and more information would be released shortly.

Please avoid the 3300 block of Broadway near Iris. We are currently responding to a man barricaded inside a residence. This is a very active scene and more information will be coming shortly #boulder #bouldercolorado pic.twitter.com/nJsIz5Wsji — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) November 29, 2022

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS





MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.