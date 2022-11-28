x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police respond to man barricaded in Boulder home

Police are working in the 3300-block of Broadway, near the intersection with Iris Avenue.
Credit: Alison Jaffe

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder police are responding to a man barricaded inside a home Monday night. 

Police are working in the 3300-block of Broadway, near the intersection with Iris Avenue. 

Police said in a tweet at 10:12 p.m. that the scene is "very active" and more information would be released shortly. 

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed. 

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

Related Articles


MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS 

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.   

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP 

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n  

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 

More Videos

In Other News

Could Red Flag Laws Have Prevented The Shooting at Club Q?

Before You Leave, Check This Out