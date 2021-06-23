Search for suspects underway after man shot to death outside apartment complex

Police are asking for help for anyone with information regarding Renys Arias death.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public's help finding the person responsible for shooting and killing a 27-year-old in an apartment complex parking lot over the weekend.

The victim, identified as Renys Arias, was killed shortly before 11 p.m. on June 20 in the parking lot of a building at 2570 S. Dayton Way, according to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is currently seeking the help of anyone with information regarding Arias's whereabouts Sunday afternoon and evening or who knows who is responsible for his death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

