Man killed while trying to break up fight at Denver park, police say

A 63-year-old man was killed while trying to break up a fight between two teenage girls, police say. One of the girls' boyfriends is suspected in the shooting.

DENVER — Denver police say a 63-year-old man who was trying to break up a fight between two teenage girls on Wednesday night was shot and killed.

According to court documents, it all began with a fight downtown. A short time later, police said, the girls texted each other and arranged to continue the fight that night at La Alma-Lincoln Park at 13th and Osage streets.

As the girls were fighting in the park, police said, a 63-year-old man who they describe as a good Samaritan tried to break up the fight. Police said the boyfriend of one of the girls, 24-year-old Trahavonie Smith, pulled out a gun and shot and killed the good Samaritan.

"He was an innocent person who did what he thought was right," said Commander Matt Clark, who heads the Denver Police homicide unit.

Clark said a witness followed Smith as he left the park and alerted officers in the area. Smith was arrested without incident and is now being held for investigation of first-degree murder. Police have not yet identified the man who was killed.

"He attempted to intervene and tragically the outcome was he was shot and killed," Clark said. "This is tragic. This is terrible."

So far this year, there have been 35 homicides in Denver, compared to 28 at the same time last year. Clark called the 25% increase "extremely concerning."

