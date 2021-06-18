x
Denver police in search of driver involved in a deadly hit and run

The crash happened in the 5000 Block East Evans Avenue.

DENVER — Friday morning, Denver Police Department (DPD) responded to a report  of a fatal hit and run crash in the 5000 Block of East Evans Avenue.

Police say the suspect vehicle was traveling eastbound on Evans Avenue, when it ran up on the curb, striking a pedestrian on the sidewalk.

One pedestrian was killed in the crash, according to police. 

Police are looking for a white SUV, possibly with front end damage on the passenger side, as a result of the crash.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers  

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. 

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation. 

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted. 

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here. 

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here. 

